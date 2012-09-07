LONDON, Sept 7 Commodities trader Glencore surprised investors on Friday by postponing a shareholder meeting that had been due to vote on its faltering $34 billion takeover bid of miner Xstrata.

The bid had been teetering on the brink of collapse after Xstrata's second-largest shareholder, Qatar, said it would vote against Glencore's proposed offer of 2.8 new shares for every Xstrata share held.

Glencore Chairman Simon Murray gave no details, telling shareholders in Zug, Switzerland only that there had been "developments overnight", hinting at a potential deal.

"It has happened very recently, overnight," he said.