LONDON, April 16 Commodities trader Glencore
said it would sell its interest in Xstrata's
Las Bambas copper project in Peru after it buys the miner,
clearing a final hurdle set by Chinese regulators for the
multi-billion dollar deal.
The company also announced that Xstrata Chief Executive Mick
Davies would step down from Xstrata on completion of the merger.
Glencore said on Tuesday it would sell its interest in the
project to a purchaser approved by China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) by Sept. 15 2014.
China conditionally approved the $35 billion acquisition
earlier on Tuesday, with the proviso that it begins selling off
assets in its Las Bambas copper mine within three months, and
that Glencore should also provide certain amounts of copper,
zinc and lead cencentrates to Chinese clients.