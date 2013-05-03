May 3 Glencore Xstrata, the world's fourth largest diversified mining company, has turned to former Glencore talent to run all but two of the sector's key divisions.

Below are some of the executives who will be running the $71 billion firm.

* Ivan Glasenberg, CEO

Chief executive of Glencore since 2002 and the combined company's largest shareholder, the South African masterminded the Xstrata deal. Trained as an accountant, the 55-year-old one-time champion race walker has worked at Glencore for almost 30 years. He owns just over 8 percent of the combined group.

* Telis Mistakidis, Copper Mining & Trading

Mistakidis's 20-year career at Glencore has seen him work in its zinc, copper and lead business. The sprightly veteran of Greek descent is one of Glencore's most senior figures, as well as a shareholder with over 3 percent in the new group.

* Daniel Mate, Zinc Trading

Mate, who is Spanish, has been a co-director of Glencore's zinc, copper and lead business since 2000. He joined the company's Madrid office in 1988.

* Tor Peterson, Coal Trading

One of few Americans in the top team, trader Peterson replaced Glasenberg in the coal director role in 2002, having joined Glencore 10 years previously.

* Peter Freyberg, Coal Mining

Xstrata's coal boss since 2008, Freyberg started his mining career at Anglo American and has over 35 years' experience in the sector. He is the only head of a major Xstrata business unit to move to the combined group.

* Alex Beard, Oil

A former BP employee, Beard joined Glencore's oil unit in 1995. He was appointed director of the unit 12 years later and is based in London.

* Chris Mahoney, Agricultural Products

Joined Glencore after 17 years at trading rival Cargill, working in sugar and grain, in 1998. He became head of the agricultural products business segment in 2002, looking after Glencore's farming assets, logistics operations and marketing.

* Christian Wolfensberger, Iron Ore Trading

In his 19-year career at Glencore, Wolfensberger has worked in the company's trade finance, nickel and ferroalloys businesses. He has been director of Glencore's iron ore department since January 2012, when the unit was set up.

* Mark Eames, Iron Ore Mining

Eames comes from Xstrata, where he has been in charge of the company's iron ore projects for three years. He joined Xstrata in 2004, initially working in coal. Before that he had an 18-year career at global mining group Rio Tinto.

* Peter Johnston, Nickel Mining

Johnston has been chief executive of Glencore-owned Australian nickel producer Minara Resources for over ten years.

* Gary Nagle, Ferroalloys Mining

Nagle, head of Glencore coal business Prodeco for more than five years, moves into ferroalloys. He joined Glencore in 2000.

* Peter Coates, Asset Integration Advisor

A 45-year veteran of the resource industry, Coates was formerly head of Xstrata's coal business before retiring in 2008. Since then he has been chairman of Glencore-owned Australian nickel company Minara Resources.

He will step down as chairman of Australian oil and gas firm Santos to take the executive role. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Giles Elgood)