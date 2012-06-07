LONDON, June 7 Glencore Chief Executive
Ivan Glasenberg defended bumper executive pay on Thursday,
brushing aside a "shareholder spring" that has seen widespread
protests at UK-listed firms and telling investors they had to
pay for entrepreneurial spirit.
Glasenberg, in a rare public address, also signalled support
for the chief executive of miner Xstrata, which
commodities trader Glencore plans to take over in a $30 billion
purchase, after some shareholders criticised proposed retention
payments for Xstrata's top managers as "excessive",
"unacceptable" and "depressing", stoking fears the backlash
could threaten the all-share deal.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, owns almost 34 percent of Xstrata and the deal to
combine the two groups into a mining and trading powerhouse is
expected to be voted through next month, but the "golden
handcuffs" have angered minority shareholders.
In an impassioned defence of executive compensation - a week
after Xstrata announced it would pay retention deals to 73 of
its key employees totalling more than 170 million pounds -
Glasenberg told an industry dinner that shareholders needed to
pay for managers that deliver returns, acting like shareholders
rather than caretakers.
"(For a chief executive who does not own shares), to get him
to have this entrepreneurial culture, to work like one of us, to
chase every deal like we do, we are going to have to pay him,"
Glasenberg said.
"If I were the CEO and my shareholders voted down my salary,
my compensation, because they did not believe I was worth it,
then you have to leave... If you want good CEOs, you are going
to have to pay."
Glasenberg himself earns a modest salary compared to
industry peers, but he also owns almost 16 percent of Glencore
and made almost $110 million from last year's final dividends
alone. Xstrata's Mick Davis, meanwhile, is one of the best paid
executives in the FTSE 100, taking home $5.4 million pounds last
year in salary, cash bonus and benefits - excluding long-term
incentives, deferred bonuses and retirement benefits.
Glasenberg said that Davis had long been one of the
best-paid executives: "So be it ... We are a major shareholder
in Xstrata. I am happy to pay him well, because he is giving us
great returns," he said.
Asked specifically about Davis' retention payment and those
for others at Xstrata, Glasenberg said the decision was taken by
Xstrata's independent directors and not by Glencore, an
interested party.
"Should (the packages) be performance (related)? They
decided it was more important to keep these gentlemen in the
job, to make sure they are there for the good integration of the
companies," he said.