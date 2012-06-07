LONDON, June 7 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has
raised its stake in miner Xstrata, in the final stages
of a $30 billion takeover by commodities trader Glencore
, to over 10 percent, according to a regulatory filing
on Thursday.
Qatar has been building its stake consistently in recent
months, buying shares most days since the Glencore takeover bid
for Xstrata was announced in February, in a move that has turned
the reclusive fund into a potential kingmaker in one of the
mining sector's largest deals to date.
It has gone from less than 3 percent to becoming the largest
shareholder in Xstrata after Glencore, which holds a stake of
almost 34 percent. It now owns 10.05 percent, including written
put options.
Qatar - a keen commodities investor unlike neighbours who
have sought to diversify away from natural resources - has yet
to make a significant comment on the merger or to back the deal
explicitly, but is widely expected to support Glencore's
all-share offer when shareholders vote next month.
Qatar will have over 6 percent of the combined company,
according to documents filed last week, below Glencore CEO Ivan
Glasenberg, who will have just under 9 percent.