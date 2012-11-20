LONDON Nov 20 Activist shareholder Knight
Vinke, one of Xstrata's top shareholders, told an
investor meeting on Tuesday it had no confidence in the
"independence and robustness" of the board and had voted against
a $31 billion takeover by Glencore.
"We are extremely concerned with regard to the ability of
the board of the newly merged company to represent our
interests," David Trenchard, Vice Chairman of Knight Vinke said,
speaking before shareholders vote on the deal.
"Good governance must now take centre stage and we intend to
broaden our discussions with fellow shareholders to ensure that
this is the case."
Xstrata chairman John Bond, who will be chairman of the
combined group, defended a board he said had exercised "good
stewardship" over the past decade.
"The board has, over the past five years, through on-off
negotiations, rebuffed all proposals made to it. It was only
when we found a proposal that we believed we had a duty to put
to our shareholders...that we made our recommendation on the 7th
of February," Bond said.