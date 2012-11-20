LONDON Nov 20 Xstrata's shareholders
have approved a $31 billion takeover by commodities trader
Glencore, but without a controversial "golden
handcuffs" retention plan for the miner's key managers.
Xstrata said 78.88 percent of shareholders voted in favour
of the second of two resolutions on the deal. The first
resolution - which would have approved the deal with the
retention plan - did not pass, after it fell short of the
necessary 75 percent threshold.
The retention plan will be voted on separately.
Xstrata's board had recommended that shareholders vote "yes"
on the first resolution.
Earlier on Tuesday, Glencore shareholders overwhelmingly
backed the deal.