LUSAKA Nov 24 Glencore's Zambian unit has laid off 4,300 workers, union and company sources said on Tuesday, as the mining and trading company deepens cuts in copper output to support flagging prices.

"The company started giving out the letters of redundancy yesterday and has continued with the exercise today," one union official said, referring to Glencore unit Mopani Copper Mines. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)