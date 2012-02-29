* Volcan, Glencore sign deal with no treatment charges
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Feb 29 Trader Glencore has agreed
to buy zinc concentrates from Peruvian miner Volcan without
charging for processing, taking the view that it will be able to
more than recoup the charges by profiting from rises in zinc
prices, industry sources said.
Normally miners are expected to pay for their concentrates
to be processed, paying more if there is a surplus of
concentrates relative to smelter capacity and less if smelters
have to compete for the business.
The sources said Glencore, which analysts say is
responsible for arranging the smelting under the deal, had
bought zinc concentrates from the world's fourth-largest zinc
producer for zero treatment charges.
It hopes instead to profit from higher prices and a price
participation arrangement commonly reached between miners and
smelters.
The two sides typically share the profits from changes in
the price of zinc through price participation clauses, known as
escalators and de-escalators, to cover fluctuations.
Glencore's deal with Volcan is said to include a hefty 25
cents for every dollar increase in the price of zinc. This is
well above recent deals done at 5 cents.
"Presumably the buyer is not going to be able to find a
smelter to process that material for free, so part of the profit
would lie in an increase in zinc prices because the business is
reported to include quite a substantial price escalator," said
Duncan Hobbs, analyst at Macquarie.
"What it would suggest is that the buyer is positive on the
zinc price."
Commodities giant Glencore declined to comment on
the deal and Volcan was not immediately available
for comment.
The reported deal follows the annual International Zinc
Association conference in Palm Springs, where annual treatment
charges tend to be set.
Sources last week said a key deal was reached at the meeting
when Teck Resources Ltd and smelter firm Korea Zinc
agreed to zinc processing fees of $191 per tonne,
down more than 16 percent from last year,
The treatment charge is based on a $2,000 per tonne London
Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price, sources said.
A European concentrates dealer, referring to the reported
arrangement between Glencore and Volcan, said:
"At a base price of $2,000, the charge will rise 25
percent.. From $2,300 onwards, you're at 30 percent. Between now
and next year, is a price of $3,000 for zinc possible, yes, it's
very possible. That would be a $300 TC (treatment charge),"
"This deal confirms a strong view of the zinc price going
forward. This is quite useful for them (Glencore) in their sales
campaign to the Chinese, to say be happy with your $70 to $80
TC, because we are buying it at zero."
Zinc prices are up more than 15 percent so far this
year, hitting a 4-1/2 month high at $2,220 a tonne in late
January, after dropping by 25 percent in 2011.
Hobbs said prices of zinc, used to galvanise steel, could
rise over the next 1-3 years as major mines shut down or decline
in output and replacement capacity struggles to keep up.
"There is a rising possibility that mines close and some
decline before sufficient new supply comes into the market."
It traded at $2,129 a tonne on Wednesday.