MELBOURNE Oct 9 Commodities giant Glencore
said on Friday it will cut 500,000 tonnes of
global zinc production, around one third of its annual zinc
output, due to low prices.
"Glencore is announcing today a 500,000 tonne reduction of
contained zinc metal mine production across its operations in
Australia, South America and Kazakhstan," the company said in a
release to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
"Glencore remains positive about the medium and long term
outlook for zinc, lead and silver, however we are taking a
proactive approach to manage our production in response to
current prices," it said.
Glencore said the move would trigger job cuts across its
operations and it would start talks with employees in coming
days.
