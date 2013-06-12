LONDON, June 12 Glencore Xstrata has appointed former Morgan Stanley boss John Mack as an independent director as it rebuilds its board after a shareholder vote last month saw the departure of all former Xstrata directors.

The recently-merged commodities group said it had also appointed Peter Grauer, chairman of information provider Bloomberg, as an independent non-executive director, while Peter Coates, a veteran of the group, would be executive director.

The group said its search for a new chairman continues, after the abrupt exit of former Xstrata chairman John Bond last month.