April 13 Glencore Xstrata Plc
Has signed an agreement for the sale of its entire interest
in the Las Bambas copper mine project
Sold to a consortium owned 62.5% by MMG Limited, 22.5% by
GUOXIN International Investment Corporation Limited and 15.0%
by CITIC Metal Co., Limited
The consideration for the transaction is approximately
us$5.85 billion, payable to glencore
In addition, all capital expenditure and other costs
incurred in developing las bambas in the period from 1 january
2014 to closing will also be payable by the consortium
Proceeds from the sale will immediately and materially
de-gear glencore's balance sheet
Glencore will continue to look for opportunities to reinvest
capital in line with our published returns criteria
Any surplus capital, subject to maintaining an efficient
balance glencore's strong bbb/baa credit ratings guidance, will
be returned to shareholders, within an appropriate time frame
and structure
The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals
(including mofcom) as well as the approval of mmg limited
shareholders
Transaction is expected to close prior to the end of q3 2014
