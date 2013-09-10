LONDON, Sept 10 Glencore Xstrata said
on Tuesday Chinese suitors might be allowed to compete against
each other in the race for the $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper
mine in Peru, given strong interest ahead of a first bid
deadline next week.
The mining company agreed to sell Las Bambas earlier this
year to meet demands from China's antitrust authorities after
its takeover of mining group Xstrata. The regulator feared the
tie-up handed the newly formed commodities powerhouse too much
clout in copper.
Glencore has long reported strong Chinese interest, but
there have been questions among industry analysts and observers
over whether Chinese authorities will allow competition between
Chinese industrial groups, or pick a horse to back.
Chinalco Mining Corp, MMG and Jiangxi
Copper are among the Chinese groups interested in
the project, sources familiar with the bid have said. One of the
sources said Jiangxi, China's largest copper producer, had
paired up with Chinalco.
"The interest we have seen in China is very robust, there
are groups combining to bid in the process. We see at least
three to four (Chinese) groups bidding," Glencore Xstrata Chief
Executive Ivan Glasenberg told reporters, adding there were also
non-Chinese parties among the suitors.
"There is very strong interest from major (Chinese) groups
and they are not in the same consortium. So it seems they are
going to compete."
Glencore expects to secure a sale of Las Bambas by the end
of the year, though completion could take longer.