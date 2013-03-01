* Glencore, Xstrata to report 2012 earnings on March 5

* Glencore net income seen down 25 percent

* Xstrata profit seen down over 40 percent

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, March 1 Investors are hoping for clues next week on asset sales, cost cuts and future deals in store for commodities trader Glencore, as its $35 billion takeover of miner Xstrata nears completion.

Publishing full-year earnings separately for what should be the last time on March 5, Glencore and Xstrata are expected to show net income dropped 25 percent and 43 percent respectively, as weaker prices, high costs and hefty writedowns dragged mining sector peers to their steepest falls in more than a decade.

Glencore's trading arm is expected to have cushioned the impact of a tough 2012 for mining, with a virtually flat year for trading helping to offset lower earnings from the Switzerland-based group's mines and industrial assets.

But for investors, some of the most important questions will be which commodities the fourth-largest diversified miner will focus on, which assets it will sell and how it will trim costs once the sector's biggest takeover to date is completed.

"One area they could speak about specifically is synergies. They have had a year to look at the two companies and find areas to bump up the original synergies (goal of $500 million)," analyst Jeff Largey at Macquarie in London said.

Glencore is unlikely to detail likely sales or target assets, not least because the deal is awaiting final regulatory approval. But once the tie-up is complete, the trader and miner will review Xstrata's portfolio and may put several projects and assets on the block, even in favoured commodities like copper.

These could include projects in tough operating or political environments like Argentina, or the Philippines, where Xstrata is developing a $5.9 billion copper mine, Tampakan, and has delayed the start date to 2019 as it struggles with approvals.

"PGMs (platinum group metals) is a business they have not shown a lot of love for," Largey added, referring to Xstrata's 25 percent stake in platinum miner Lonmin, left over from a failed takeover attempt.

Though not unexpected, selling or mothballing some of these assets could cause friction between the two management teams as they seek to integrate.

Analysts also said they would be looking for hints on Glencore's target list for growth. This could include iron ore, one bulk commodity the group is barely present in, but where it has sought to beef up in both trading and mining.

Glencore has snapped up deals to market the steelmaking ingredient and this week said it had taken a stake in Brazilian miner Ferrous.

Glencore is expected to post net income of $3 billion, compared with $4.06 last year, according to consensus numbers provided by the company. Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S said analyst estimates ranged from $2.8 billion to $4.3 billion. Glencore's operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, is seen down 18 percent at $4.4 billion.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Xstrata's attributable profit fell to $3.5 billion. Consensus numbers provided by the company gave a forecast of $3.3 billion, a 43 percent drop. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)