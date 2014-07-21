July 21 Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business
owned by William Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the
brand owned by the MacKinnon family, in a 100 million pounds
($170.76 million)takeover, Sky News reported late Monday.
William Grant & Sons is among an initial crop of bidders for
Drambuie, which is being pursued by other suitors including the
French maker of Remy Martin cognac Remy-Cointreau, the news
service reported citing insiders whom they did not identify. (bit.ly/1p8mlrp)
Sky News said that a number of other major drinks groups,
including Diageo and LVMH, are understood to
have opted not to make offers for Drambuie.
William Grant could not be reached for a comment outside of
normal business hours.
($1 = 0.5856 British pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)