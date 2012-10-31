A pharmacist gives free medicine provided by the government, to a patient inside a government hospital in Kolkata July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of drug makers extend gains after reporting strong quarterly earnings. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLEN.NS) shares surge 8.2 percent after saying on Tuesday July-September net profit almost tripled.

Nomura says Glenmark's earnings were better than expected and maintains its 'buy' rating, calling stock valuations "attractive" in an email to clients on Tuesday.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) shares gain 2.3 percent, up for a third day. India's no. 2 drug maker posted on Tuesday a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

Citigroup raised its target price for Dr. Reddy's to 2,035 rupees from 1,970 rupees for March 2014. It expects a further pick up in earnings driven by a few big U.S. launches and a more beneficial rupee in the fiscal second half of the year.

Biocon (BION.NS) shares gain 1.8 percent after posting a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit.