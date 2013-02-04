BRIEF-Bank of Baroda seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to 60 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it has discovered a new molecule that can be used to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.
The new molecule, named GBR 830, is an anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody, Glenmark said in a statement, adding that OX40 is responsible for some autoimmune diseases.
The company said it has initiated studies for an investigational new drug (IND) application to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)