MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it has discovered a new molecule that can be used to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

The new molecule, named GBR 830, is an anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody, Glenmark said in a statement, adding that OX40 is responsible for some autoimmune diseases.

The company said it has initiated studies for an investigational new drug (IND) application to be filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai; Editing by Jijo Jacob)