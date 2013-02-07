Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS) said on Thursday its European unit had launched a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) Malarone malaria treatment medicine, its first generic product in Britain.
Glenmark launched the drug after the revocation of Glaxo's patent on Malarone by the High Court in Britain, the Indian company said in a statement, adding the medicine had sales of $28 million in the year ended September.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.