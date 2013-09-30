Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLEN.NS), GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GLSM.NS) and United Breweries Ltd (UBBW.NS) gain after their inclusion in National Stock Exchange's derivatives market, dealers say.

Futures and options contracts on the companies' shares would be available from October 3 onwards, NSE said in a circular on Friday.

"The market lot of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on October 1, 2013 through a separate circular," NSE added.

Glenmark is up 1.1 percent, GSK Consumer is up 3 percent while United Breweries gains 2 percent. The Sensex falls 1 percent

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)