Feb 25 India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has recalled seven batches of oral contraceptive tablets norgestimate and ethinyl estradiol from the United States following a packaging error, the drugmaker said on Saturday.

The packaging error however does not pose any immediate health risks, the drugmaker said in a statement.

The product is manufactured by Glenmark in India and is sold by its U.S. unit Glenmark Generics Inc, the drugmaker said.