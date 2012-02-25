US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Feb 25 India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has recalled seven batches of oral contraceptive tablets norgestimate and ethinyl estradiol from the United States following a packaging error, the drugmaker said on Saturday.
The packaging error however does not pose any immediate health risks, the drugmaker said in a statement.
The product is manufactured by Glenmark in India and is sold by its U.S. unit Glenmark Generics Inc, the drugmaker said.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.