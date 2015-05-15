UPDATE 2-Dr Reddy's says U.S. drug approvals hard to get after "bad" year
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)
MUMBAI May 15 India's Supreme Court has blocked Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd from selling copies of U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet, sources with knowledge of the matter said after a court hearing on Friday.
The court has, however, allowed Glenmark to continue to sell existing inventory, the sources said.
Merck sued Glenmark in 2013 for infringing a patent it has on sitagliptin, the chemical compound in Januvia and Janumet. Glenmark sells the medicines under the brand names Zita and Zita-met. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)
* Q4 North America sales down 19 percent (Adds management comments from conference call)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA