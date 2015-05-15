(Adds details from court order)
MUMBAI May 15 India's Supreme Court has barred
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals from making and selling
copies of U.S. drugmaker Merck's diabetes drugs Januvia
and Janumet, according to a court document released on Friday.
The court has, however, allowed Glenmark to continue to sell
existing inventory, according to the document posted on the
Supreme Court's website after a hearing.
The decision against Glenmark comes two years after
Switzerland's Novartis AG was denied patent protection
for its cancer treatment Glivec in a landmark decision by
India's Supreme Court that was widely seen as boosting the local
generic drugs industry.
Anti-diabetes drugs are the top-selling therapy area in
India, where about 65 million people live with the disease and
that number is expected to reach 100 million by 2030.
Merck sued Glenmark in 2013 for infringing a patent it has
on sitagliptin, the chemical compound in Januvia and Janumet,
both of which the company has been selling in India since 2008.
A month's dose of Merck's drugs costs about 1,300 Indian
rupees ($20) and 1,900 Indian rupees ($30), respectively. Merck
has licensed the drugs to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
for sale in India.
Glenmark sells the medicines under the brand names Zita and
Zita-met at a nearly 30 percent discount to Merck's price.
Glenmark is barred from producing sitagliptin until the next
hearing on the case, the order said.
Spokespersons for Glenmark and Merck declined to comment.
"This is an interim sort of measure taken by the court, and
the decision on the patent of sitagliptin is subject to final
orders," said Ameet Hariani, managing partner at Mumbai-based
law firm Hariani & Co.
($1 = 63.6500 Indian rupees)
