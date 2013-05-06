Reuters Market Eye - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd(GLEN.NS) could miss January-March earnings consensus forecast, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, shows Glenmark could report a net profit of 1.56 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a mean consensus estimate of 1.68 billion rupees.

Shares in Glenmark were up 1.3 percent at 11:34 a.m. The company will announce its earnings on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)