April 20 Independent wealth management firm Glenmede has expanded its New Jersey footprint, adding a veteran former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney adviser and a new business development manager to its Princeton office.

Adviser Richard Giarrusso joined Glenmede in early April from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he had been an investment manager in the firm's private client group. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage, was formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009.

Giarrusso, who had been with Citigroup since the end of 2005, had previously worked at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America, and RBC Wealth Management earlier in his career. He joined Glenmede as a senior portfolio manager.

Glenmede, based in Philadelphia, has more than $20 billion in investable client assets under management. The firm caters to high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations and institutions, and also has offices in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Ohio.

Glenmede also hired industry veteran Michael Schiff as its new business development manager based in Princeton. Schiff, who recently worked as a sales director at Amicorp Services Ltd, will be in charge of developing and maintaining relationships with high-net-worth individuals, families and tax-exempt entities.

The new hires now report to Robert Kiep, director of the Princeton office.