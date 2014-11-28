BRIEF-Pan Global Resources appoints Tim Moody as President & CEO
* Appoints Tim Moody as President & CEO and provides update on the Minera Aguila copper project in Spain
Nov 28 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, said it would buy its mobile products distributor, Glentel Inc, for about C$594 million ($520 million) in cash and stock.
Glentel's shareholders will receive C$26.50 per share, which represents a 108 percent premium to its Thursday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Including net debt and minority interest of about C$78 million, the deal is worth about C$670 million.
($1 = 1.1417 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.