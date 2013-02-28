LONDON Feb 28 Carl Esprey of hedge fund firm
GLG was one of three men arrested in London on Wednesday as part
of an investigation into insider dealing, a source familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
Man Group said an employee in its GLG Partners LP
division had been arrested by Britain's financial markets
watchdog and police on Wednesday, but gave no name and declined
to comment on whether Esprey was involved.
Esprey, a portfolio manager at GLG since 2008, did not
respond to an email sent to his work address or to a message
sent on social networking site LinkedIn. A call to his work
phone was directed to the press office.
On Wednesday, Esprey, 33, became inactive on the register of
the Financial Services Authority, which licences operators in
the sector.
The FSA said on Wednesday it had arrested three men, aged
33, 37 and 39, on suspicion of insider dealing and market abuse.
It did not name the individuals or their employers. The three
were released on bail on Wednesday night after questioning. No
charges have been brought.
Man said the FSA investigation concerned its employee's
actions as a private individual and that neither Man nor GLG was
the subject of investigation. It added the employee had been
suspended and was cooperating fully with the FSA.
Esprey has over 10 years' experience in financial markets
and previously worked at mining group BHP Billiton's
corporate finance department in London, according to a GLG
statement last year.