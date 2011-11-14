Nov 14 GLG Life Tech Corp, a
manufacturer of food and beverages for the Chinese market,
posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by weak demand for its
products and higher costs.
The net loss was C$24.6 million, or 74 Canadian cents a
share, compared with a net income of C$1.8 million, or 6
Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 92 percent to C$1.7 million on weak demand for
Stevia, the company's natural zero-calorie sweetener.
In October, GLG Life had said full-year sales, already
revised lower in August, would be hit further by product launch
delays and quality control issues at its Chinese manufacturers.
Shares of the Vancouver-based company closed at C$2.25 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)