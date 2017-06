TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese confectioner Ezaki Glico said on Wednesday it would take a 10 percent stake in Vietnamese sweets maker Kinh Do Corp to expand its sales channels in southeast Asia.

Ezaki Glico, whose products include Pocky chocolate-coated pretzel sticks, said it would buy up 14 million newly-issued shares in Kinh Do. No deal price was disclosed. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)