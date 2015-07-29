MANILA, July 29 Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc
, the Philippines' No. 3 nickel producer by output, said
on Wednesday it would pursue a planned follow-on share sale this
year if the stock price more than doubles by October.
The stock had lost about 50 percent this year as of
Wednesday's close at 1.38 pesos, amid a slump in nickel prices.
"If the price does not improve by October, then likely we're
not going to make it within the year. We still want to sell at
above 3 pesos," Executive Vice President Dante Bravo told
reporters after a shareholders' meeting.
The miner originally planned to launch the offer in March,
looking to raise $300 million to $400 million at a maximum price
of 4.38 pesos per share to finance a nickel project in the
southwestern province of Palawan.
But it had to postpone the share sale while waiting for
regulatory approvals.
