March 13 Asset management firm Global Advisors
(Jersey) Ltd has appointed Laurent Kssis interim managing
director of XBT Provider AB, the Swedish company that launched
the world's first bitcoin-backed exchange traded note (ETN).
Kssis, a 15-year veteran in the exchange-traded fund
industry, most recently was non-executive chairman of blockchain
firm Coinsilium Group (IPO-COIN.L).
Stockholm-based XBT Provider, known for two of its ETN
products called Bitcoin Tracker One and Bitcoin Tracker Euro,
was acquired by Jersey-based Global Advisors in 2016.
Investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, best known for their
feud with Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg, have been
pushing to bring the Bitcoin ETF to the U.S. market for more
than three years.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week denied
a request by CBOE Holdings Inc's Bats exchange to list
what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built
to track bitcoin.
