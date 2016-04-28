COPENHAGEN, April 28 Denmark should buy 28 of
Lockheed Martin's F35 Lightning fighter jets to replace
its present F16 jets, an expert group formed by the Danish
Ministry of Defence has recommended to the government, according
to local radio.
The group found that the Lightning was better than
Eurofighter's Typhoon and Boeing Co's F/A-18E/F Super
Hornet in four priority areas: military combat, economy,
strategics and Danish industrial cooperation with the producer,
Radio24syv said citing sources close to the negotiations.
The expert group recommended that Denmark should buy 28
fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, it said.
Denmark's decision will be closely watched, as several other
nations also have to decide whether to replace their aged
warplanes with Lockheed Martin Corp's brand new F-35 or play
safe with cheaper, older-generation planes such the Super
Hornets.
Now it is up to the government and the political parties
supporting the purchase of new fighter jets to decide which one
to pick.
Denmark's Defence Ministry did not reply to requests from
Reuters. Spokesmen from various political parties declined to
comment.
