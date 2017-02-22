ROME, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major
transformations are needed in how food is grown and distributed
if the world is to meet the challenges of climate change,
population growth and pressure on natural resources, the U.N.
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Wednesday.
In a report, the agency warned that world leaders would not
meet a goal to end hunger by 2030 - as part of an ambitious
development agenda agreed in 2015 - if urgent steps were not
taken.
"Global food security could be in jeopardy, due to mounting
pressures on natural resources and to climate change," FAO's
director general José Graziano da Silva said in a statement.
Here are some facts taken from the report:
* The world's population is expected to reach almost
10 billion by 2050, two thirds of which will live in cities and
urban areas.
* Additional investments in agriculture of $265 billion a
year are needed to eradicate hunger and poverty by 2030.
* At the current rate of progress some 637 million people,
mainly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia will still not have
enough to eat in 2030.
* Expansion of agriculture land continues to be the main
cause of deforestation, with almost 50 percent of forests that
once covered the planet now gone.
* Agriculture is responsible for 70 percent of all water
used and almost half of rural populations worldwide live in
river basins classified as water scarce.
* Unsustainable farming practices have contributed to land
degradation, which affects 33 percent of farmlands around the
globe.
* Global-warming emissions from agriculture, forestry and
land use almost doubled over the past 50 years and now account
for more than 20 percent of the total.
* Climate change is expected to affect crop yields,
increasing the frequency of floods and droughts and resulting in
ever-erratic rainfall.
* Due to population growth, the world will need to produce
50 percent more food, feed and biofuel by 2050 to meet demand.
* An estimated 1.3 billion tonnes, or about one third of all
food produced globally for human consumption is lost or wasted
every year.
Source: FAO The Future of Food and Agriculture report
