ROME, May 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As smartphones
spread to rural areas, an initiative backed by tech giants aims
to help small farmers in poor countries access data on crops,
weather and soil, helping them boost production in the face of
climate change, a farming group said on Monday.
Global agricultural research organisation CGIAR said it
joined forces with tech firms including IBM and Amazon to
analyse vast amounts of agricultural data and advise farmers on
the best production methods for them.
"It's time for smallholder farmers to stop looking at the
sky and praying for rain," said Andy Jarvis, a research director
at the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT),
which is part of CGIAR.
"With enough data and enough analysts we'll be able to say
if the rains will be late or on-time," he said in a statement.
Small farmers who produce the bulk of food in developing
countries are some of the most vulnerable to changes in climate,
according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
In Africa and Asia many are already affected by rising
temperatures, changes in rain patterns, frequency of droughts,
and rising sea levels.
CGIAR plans to help them adapt and produce more food using
data analysis to provide precise recommendations on when to
plant and harvest their crop or how much fertilizer or water to
use as part of a six-year initiative, Jarvis said.
As more farmers get access to smartphones, text messages
could be used to deliver information almost in real time, he
said.
A similar method applying "big data" to agriculture piloted
in Colombia in 2013 helped farmers in the Cordoba region save
about $3.6 million in a year, CIAT said.
Climate change is expected to hit crop yields and make the
price of food more volatile, putting poor families at greater
risk of hunger, the FAO said in a 2016 report.
(Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Ros
Russell.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)