ROME, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new satellite
forecast tool could more than double the warning time for desert
locust invasions, allowing vulnerable nations to prepare better
against the crop-eating grasshoppers, the United Nations and
European Space Agency (ESA) said on Wednesday.
Desert locusts, found mainly in the Sahara, across the
Arabian Peninsula and in India, pose a major threat to
agricultural production when migrating in swarms, the U.N. Food
and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says.
A one kilometer-square swarm of about 40 million locusts can
eat the same amount of food as 35,000 people in a day, according
to the agency.
FAO and ESA said they have developed a new remote sensing
system that by processing satellite data on soil moisture and
vegetation can predict the formation of swarms up to three
months in advance.
"Longer warning periods give countries more time to act
swiftly to control a potential outbreak and prevent massive food
losses," said Keith Cressman, FAO's senior locust forecasting
officer.
The tool is the latest in a series to apply satellite data
to agricultural purposes.
For pest prevention teams, it is key to find locust breeding
areas early in order to apply pesticides before grasshoppers
grow wings and start migrating, Cressman said.
"Then you are chasing a moving target," he told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Locusts breed in large numbers when good rains and rapid
vegetation growth follow a period of drought.
Soil moisture data helps authorities locate areas where the
ground is wet enough for the locusts to lay eggs and to monitor
them for signs of swarming.
Trials on data from a locust invasion in Mauritania in 2016
allowed ESA and FAO experts to identify hatching areas 70 days
before the outbreak occurred.
That significantly improved upon current forecast systems
based on satellite information of green vegetation that give a
maximum notice of one month and sometimes give authorities just
a few days to reach remote breeding locations, Cressman said.
"Often they are too late," he said.
Up to 100 percent of cereals and 90 percent of legumes were
destroyed in West Africa in a 2003-2005 plague that affected
eight million people and took 13 million litres of pesticide to
be reined in, the FAO said.
Cressman said FAO is hoping to make the new tool available
to all countries at risk by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Umberto Bacchi @UmbertoBacchi, Editing by Ellen
Wulfhorst. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)