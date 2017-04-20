ROME, April 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new
Google-powered online tool that uses satellite data to map water
consumption in Africa and the Middle East aims to help farmers
produce more crops with less water, the United Nations said on
Thursday.
WaPOR, an open-access database developed by the U.N. Food
and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) enables countries to easily
monitor how efficiently farms use water, allowing for
improvements in irrigation and food production, the agency said.
Climate change and a growing global population, set to reach
more than 9 billion by 2050, are putting additional pressure on
the world's ever scarcer water resources.
As agriculture is responsible for 70 percent of all water
used on the planet, it will be critical to increase "crop per
drop", experts say.
"Water use continues to surge at the same time that climate
change - with increasing droughts and extreme weather - is
altering and reducing water availability for agriculture," said
FAO's deputy director-general Maria Helena Semedo.
"That puts a premium on making every drop count," she said
in a statement.
WaPOR uses complex satellite data on weather, temperature,
soil and vegetation to calculate how much crop yield is produced
per cubic metre of water consumed.
The tool allows users like governments or farmers to spot
areas where water is used inefficiently and take action by
changing the irrigation system or switching to a more
water-efficient crop, FAO said.
"You can compare with your neighbour and say: 'Look he is
planting his wheat field one month ahead of me or using this
kind of irrigation system or fertilizer and he is doing much
better'," FAO technical officer Livia Peiser, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
The project funded by the Netherlands went live with data on
Africa and the Middle East. FAO said more detailed information
on countries facing water scarcity, including Mali, Ethiopia,
Jordan and Egypt, will be made available later this year.
Two thirds of the world's population live in areas
experiencing water scarcity at least one month a year, according
to the United Nations.
