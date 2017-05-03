TEPIC, Mexico, May 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Efforts
to fight rural poverty need to take better account of the
environment and local culture to avoid exacerbating the problems
they are meant to solve, researchers said.
Agricultural development programmes should consider more
than just economic growth when trying to move people out of the
poverty trap, and consider the links between social and
ecological systems, said a paper published on Wednesday in the
journal Science Advances.
“If you’re ignoring nature and culture, even the economic
equations show there would be adverse consequences,” said
co-author Jamila Haider from the Stockholm Resilience Centre.
Traditional seed types and agricultural practices risk being
lost, alongside cultural links to crops, through development
projects to introduce higher-yielding and more marketable crops.
In some cases, a rise in production has resulted in worse
land degradation, including deforestation and pollution, and
left communities more exposed to shocks, said the researchers.
They also noted cases where new seed types failed because
local customs and environmental conditions were neglected.
The report said "resilience thinking" could shed light on
why many aid projects - including those that pay for seeds,
fertilisers and machinery - fail to help people out of poverty.
Some communities have remained resilient for generations by
using traditional seed varieties, Haider said.
Noting that 78 percent of the world’s poorest people live in
rural areas, the report highlighted the concept of
"transformative development" - for example, where farmers are
encouraged to retain some of their local crops and farming
techniques, instead of switching to single cash crops.
Poor farmers often keep bio-diverse agricultural land in
good condition, but intensifying production can damage it, the
report said.
“Rather than increasing production through inputs of
physical capital, the transformation delivers increased
production due to increases in natural capital and cultural
capital,” said co-author Steven Lade in a statement.
Where risks are high that traditional aid will fail,
alternative approaches can be pursued that build on
"historically successful cultural practices to manage the local
ecology”, he added.
Andy Jarvis of the International Center for Tropical
Agriculture (CIAT), who was not involved in the study, said that
while strategies adopted in the 1980s and 1990s may have lacked
a clear linkage between development and the environment, most
programmes now have a broader perspective.
For example, they might weigh up the benefit of sticking
with lower-yielding traditional crops against newer varieties
when considering how best to support communities.
“You’ve got all of these environmental safeguards in the
huge development funds that move through the development
banks... they are thoughtful on that,” said Jarvis by phone from
Colombia. “Ten, 15 years ago, there was probably a lot less."
