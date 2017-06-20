LONDON, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - International
humanitarian aid hit a record $27.3 billion last year, but
several leading donors in the Middle East slashed their
contributions, data published on Wednesday showed.
Although total assistance rose for a fourth consecutive
year, the pace of growth slowed, independent UK-based research
organisation Development Initiatives said.
One factor behind the slowdown may have been the lack of any
sudden large scale disaster such as the 2015 Nepal earthquake or
2014 West African Ebola epidemic.
Here are some facts from the Global Humanitarian Assistance
Report 2017:
- The 2016 total comprises $20.3 billion in contributions
from governments and EU institutions and $6.9 billion from
private donations.
- Five government donors - United States, United Kingdom,
Germany, Sweden and Japan - contributed almost two-thirds of all
government donations.
- Combined contributions from European donors rose by 25
percent, but those from donors in the Middle East fell by 24
percent.
- Kuwait's contributions were down 50 percent, Qatar's 57
percent and Saudi Arabia's 26 percent.
- Germany more than doubled its aid. Belgium's contributions
were up 58 percent, Denmark 51 percent and France 41 percent.
- The United States was the biggest government donor,
spending $6.31 billion.
- More than 164 million people needed international
humanitarian assistance during 2016 - over a quarter living in
just three countries: Yemen, Syria and Iraq.
- Humanitarian assistance was concentrated on a few large
crises with Syria, Yemen, Iraq, South Sudan and Ethiopia
receiving more than half of all 2016 funding.
- U.N.-coordinated appeals - which aim to raise funds from
across the donor community to address humanitarian crises -
requested $20.5 billion. Funding to these appeals reached $12.4
billion, leaving a 40 percent shortfall
- There was a massive gap between the best and worst funded
appeals. An appeal for Burundi was 99 percent funded while an
appeal to tackle food insecurity in Gambia reached just 4
percent.
- Funding from private donors increased by an estimated 6
percent in 2016, following a 26 percent rise the previous year.
Source: Global Humanitarian Assistance Report by Development
Initiatives
(Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and
climate change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.)