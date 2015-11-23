LONDON Nov 23 Blockchain technology could
reduce the role of intermediaries such as banks and settlement
houses, the Bank for International Settlements - or "the central
bankers' central bank" - said in a report on Monday.
Blockchain technology - or distributed ledger technology, as
many financiers prefer to call it - is what underpins bitcoin
, a controversial web-based "cryptocurrency".
It is a massive ledger of every bitcoin transaction made
that is verified and shared by a global network of computers.
However, the data that can be secured by the blockchain is
not restricted to bitcoin transactions. Any two parties could
use it to exchange other information, including stock deals,
legal contracts and property records, within minutes and with no
need for a central authority to verify it.
Basel-based BIS's Committee on Payments and Market
Infrastructure (CPMI), made up of central bankers from across
the world, said it could challenge banks' role - but if the
technology became widespread it was unclear who would then
provide credit and savings facilities.
Banks reckon the technology could save them money by making
their operations faster, more efficient and more transparent and
are investing large sums of money in the initiative.
"Digital currencies and distributed ledgers are innovations
that could have an impact on many areas, not only on payment
systems and services," said Benoit Coeure, the committee's chair
and a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board.
"Even if today's schemes do not endure in their present
form, it is likely that other products, services and business
models based on the same underlying technology will continue to
emerge and develop. This might lead to changes in the way that
FMIs (financial market infrastructures) and other market
participants operate."
The report said blockchain technology could present a
"hypothetical challenge" to central banks too, because it
reduced the need for a central body.
The CPMI also said the nature of the technology meant it did
not fit easily into existing regulatory frameworks, and that the
borderless nature of digital currencies posed a particular
challenge to regulators.
Last week the European Union said it would increase controls
on bitcoin in a bid to curb terrorism funding, following attacks
in Paris that killed 130 people.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams)