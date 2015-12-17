By Anjuli Davies, Olivia Oran and Lawrence White
LONDON/NEW YORK/HONG KONG Dec 17 Bankers are
celebrating the biggest year on record for mergers and
acquisitions with magnums of champagne and slap-up dinners: just
don't expect to read about it on Facebook.
Conscious of the poor optics of partying while their trader
colleagues are facing either the axe or a drop in bonus and
fearful of a public backlash if they revive the opulent
end-of-year festivities of the pre-crisis era, senior M&A
bankers are either hosting parties at home or holding discreet
team soirees at up-market restaurants and clubs.
Such is the level of paranoia about photographs of bankers
appearing in high spirits on social media that in Hong Kong some
are surrendering their mobile phones at the entrance to the
club.
The sense of corporate restraint is replicated on Wall
Street and in the City of London.
"There is still caution amongst the big banks to show they
are not entertaining lavishly," said Ruth Lawton-Owen, director
at British luxury event planner, The Admirable Crichton.
M&A has been the big outperformer for investment banks this
year with some $4.5 trillion worth of deals inked so far, close
to the annual economic output of Japan, and a 43 percent
increase on last year.
But big bank-sponsored bashes are not being held to
celebrate.
Instead, senior bankers are paying for dinners. Partners at
one U.S. bank in London forked out 1,000 pounds each and
managing directors paid 500 pounds towards a party at a swanky
venue.
Alternatively, bankers are inviting the troops, and their
significant others, to their residences in London's Chelsea or
genteel Westchester county, north of New York city, for catered
parties.
The alternative can be pretty sparse.
Swiss bank UBS is giving its staff a budget of 50
Swiss francs a head for a night out, with some teams opting for
bowling and a "cheap and cheerful" meal. The bank declined to
comment.
Britain's Barclays, which is midway through a cost-cutting
plan that will see 19,000 jobs axed, stopped doing large-scale
Christmas parties some years ago. Colleagues are encouraged
instead to go for low-key lunches or dinners within their teams.
Barclays declined to comment.
At the privately owned boutique investment banks, which have
been muscling in on the M&A surge, company-wide splurges are
still common.
Perella Weinberg, for instance, had a firm-wide party at New
York's famed Plaza Hotel. The bank declined to comment on the
celebrations.
With the rout in energy markets sending firms to the wall,
business has been booming at finance houses that advise
companies in financial distress.
Houlihan Lokey, one of the top restructuring advisory firms,
had its holiday party at Cipriani, famed as the home of the
Bellini, on Wall Street. The bank declined to comment.
For traders and M&A bankers hankering after the good old
days of free-flowing champagne and five-course festive dinners
on the company dime, a switch into wealth management might be in
order.
As banks are increasingly turning to managing the assets of
the super-wealthy to compensate for their loss of trading
revenues, so the budgets for entertaining clients have gone up.
"Really we've seen an upturn in private wealth, luxury brand
parties. Private wealth section of banks are entertaining their
wealth clients. We've seen an increase in volumes and an
increase in the number of guests invited," said Lawton-Owen.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry and Emiliano Mellino in
London; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)