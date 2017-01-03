FRANKFURT Jan 3 Global banking regulators have postponed a meeting at which they were expected to approve new capital rules designed to avert a repeat of the financial crisis, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Tuesday.

"More time is needed to finalise some work, including ensuring the framework's final calibration," the Basel Committee said on the BIS website.

"A meeting of the GHOS (Group of Central Bank Governors and Heads of Supervision), originally planned for early January, has therefore been postponed. The Committee is expected to complete this work in the near future." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Louise Ireland)