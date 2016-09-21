BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
NEW YORK, Sept 21 The amount of Japanese government bonds with negative yields will likely fall due to the Bank of Japan's policy shift on Wednesday to target yield levels rather than print money in a bid to stimulate the economy, Fitch Ratings' chief economist Brian Coulton said.
"The stock of negative yielding debt could go down after the BOJ announcement," Coulton said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)