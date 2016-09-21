NEW YORK, Sept 21 The amount of Japanese government bonds with negative yields will likely fall due to the Bank of Japan's policy shift on Wednesday to target yield levels rather than print money in a bid to stimulate the economy, Fitch Ratings' chief economist Brian Coulton said.

"The stock of negative yielding debt could go down after the BOJ announcement," Coulton said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)