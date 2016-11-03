NEW YORK Nov 3 The global amount of negative-yielding government bonds fell to $10.4 trillion as of Nov. 1 to its lowest level since the end of May as a result of higher euro zone bond yields and a stronger dollar, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

This compared with the $10.9 trillion of negative-yielding sovereign debt on Sept. 12 and its recent peak of about $11.7 trillion in late June, according to the rating agency. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)