Sept 21 The global amount of negative-yielding
government bonds fell to $10.9 trillion on Sept. 12 from its
recent peak of about $11.7 trillion in late June after Japanese
debt yields rose in recent months, Fitch Ratings said on
Wednesday.
Japan still accounted for 63 percent of the total sovereign
debt in negative yield territory, but the amount of Japanese
government bonds (JGBs) trading at negative yields fell by $1.0
trillion from June 27 to $6.9 trillion.
Since late July, the yield on JGBs that mature in 15 years
has climbed above zero percent on expectations of more fiscal
and monetary stimuli, while that on JGBs that mature in 10 years
or sooner has remained in negative territory, according to
Reuters data.
France, Germany, and Italy are the next largest contributors
to the pool of global negative yielding sovereign debt with $1.1
trillion, $1.0 trillion, and $0.5 trillion in negative yielding
debt, respectively, Fitch said.
The amount of negative yielding debt in Europe of about $4
trillion was above June 27 levels, despite a recent $0.2
trillion decline since Aug. 2, the rating agency said.
The Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank's adoption
of negative rate policies and their heavy bond purchases in an
effort to stimulate their sluggish economies have pushed global
sovereign yields to record-low levels this year.
The weighted average sovereign yields for the 14 countries
with negative-yielding debt hovered at all-time lows, it said.
The aggregate yield to maturity for these countries'
government debt is positive 3 basis points, compared with the
average yield of 84 basis points on $38 trillion in
investment-grade sovereign debt from 34 countries, Fitch said.
The yield declines on this investment-grade sovereign debt
are costing investors nearly $500 billion annually compared with
2011, it said.
The median 10-year yields on investment-grade sovereign
securities are 263 basis points lower than they were five years
ago.
(Reporting By Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)