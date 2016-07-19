* Ten-year yields could fall to 1.15 to 1.10 percent range
-SocGen
* U.S. yields edge higher after upbeat U.S. housing starts
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Tuesday as risk appetite soured following declines in stocks,
weighed down by a drop in oil prices and poor consumer sentiment
data in Germany.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds fell as a
result after three days of gains while those on the short end of
the curve were mixed.
U.S. stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, in line
with overall weakness in global equities. Global bond yields
were also weaker in general, with German 10-year bunds
at -0.084 percent.
Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, did inch
higher after data showed U.S. housing starts rose more than
expected in June, while building permits increased 1.5 percent
last month.
"U.S. data since the nonfarm payrolls report for June has
been better than expected and so that has resulted in slightly
higher yields," said Bruno Braizinha, interest rates strategist
at Societe Generale in New York.
"But this overwhelming demand for Treasuries is sure to keep
the yields even lower," he added.
Demand for Treasuries in almost all auctions and in the
secondary market has been robust given negative yields in major
economies such as Japan and Germany, analysts said.
Societe Generale, in a recent research note, suggested that
given investors' healthy appetite for Treasuries, it estimated
that U.S. 10-year yields could fall to the 1.15 to 1.10 percent
range.
In mid-morning trading, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes were up 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.564
percent, down from 1.587 percent late on Monday.
U.S. 30-year bond prices were higher as well, up
12/32 in price, yielding 2.285 percent, down from 2.302 percent
late Monday.
U.S. two-year notes were little changed in price,
with a yield of 0.697 percent.
July 19 Tuesday 10:27AM New York / 1427 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 171-31/32 0.40625
10YR TNotes SEP6 132-40/256 0.125
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.3225 0.3273 0.000
Six-month bills 0.43 0.4369 0.000
Two-year note 99-220/256 0.6979 0.008
Three-year note 99-188/256 0.8402 -0.003
Five-year note 100-4/256 1.1217 -0.008
Seven-year note 99-240/256 1.3844 -0.019
10-year note 100-136/256 1.5663 -0.021
30-year bond 104-156/256 2.2859 -0.016
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.00 -0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap -2.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -14.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.75 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)