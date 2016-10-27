* Yields on German bunds, UK bonds rise
* U.S. data mixed, but supportive of yields overall
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 27 U.S. Treasury debt yields
climbed to roughly five-month peaks on Thursday, driven by gains
in German and British bonds as well as upbeat U.S. jobless
claims data that point to another robust non-farm payrolls
number next week.
"A lot of the moves today in Treasuries are being led by the
dramatic steepening of the bund (German bonds) and gilt (UK
bonds) curve," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy
at Societe Generale in New York.
German 10-year bund yields rose to five-month peaks
, while that of 10-year British bonds advanced to
more than four-month highs, lifting U.S. Treasury
yields in the process.
Strong growth data in Britain prompted a sell off in the
world's largest benchmark bonds on Thursday, with investors
believing the Bank of England is now less likely to cut rates at
its policy meeting next week.
With gains on the long end, the Bund yield curve
has steepened to nearly 79 basis points, its
widest since early March, while the spread between long-term and
short-term gilts rose to 95 basis points, the
highest in four months.
Societe's Rajappa said the gap between long-term and
short-term yields on bunds and gilts have widened on the belief
that both the Bank of England and European Central Bank would
hold off on further easing. In the case of the ECB, while the
market believes the bank will extend asset buying beyond the
March deadline, the expectation is that it will slow the pace of
its bond purchases.
The spread between short-and long-term U.S. Treasury yields
curve have also increased as a result to 127.30 basis points.
.
In late morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 22/32 in price to yield 1.867 percent, up
from 1.79 percent late on Wednesday. Earlier, 10-year yields hit
a five-month high of 1.87 percent.
U.S. 30-year bonds were down more than a point
in price to yield 2.628 percent, up from Wednesday's 2.537
percent. Thirty-year yields earlier hit a five-month peak of
2.631 percent.
U.S. two-year note yields were at 0.896 percent,
up from Wednesday's 0.872 percent. Earlier on Thursday, two-year
yields touched five-month highs of 0.896 percent.
Yields also were boosted by data showing U.S. jobless claims
dropping 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 258,000 for the week
ended Oct. 22. That marked 86 straight weeks that claims have
been below the 300,000 threshold, which is normally associated
with a strong job market.
