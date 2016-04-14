* Sovereign debt maturity - tmsnrt.rs/22wZcjC

By John Geddie and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 14 Many of the investors who queued up to lend France money for the next 50 years this week may never live to see it paid back. Those that signed up to Ireland's 100-year bond a fortnight ago almost certainly won't.

These eye-catching deals are just fleeting glimpses of a secular shift towards lengthening the maturity of government debt, by which countries are capitalising on record low borrowing costs to protect themselves against future crises.

Dark economic clouds may be forming on the horizon. Central bankers and finance ministers head to the IMF's annual spring meetings in Washington on Thursday with the Fund's latest warning over global growth ringing in their ears.

But even if the billions of dollars and near-or-below zero interest rates deployed across the globe to stave off the next recession fail, they have at least presented a golden moment for governments to extend the average life of their debts.

"The timing is excellent," Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING said. "Many issuers are keen on locking in long-term financing costs."

Countries are eager to issue longer-dated debt as it allows them to reduce refinancing pressure and boost investor confidence in their ability to service their obligations.

The United States, the world's largest economy, has increased the average maturity of its debt by a full year to 5.65 years from where it stood when the global financial crisis struck in 2008.

This may seem modest but it is a seismic shift for a country with more than $15 trillion of outstanding debt.

Japan, with around $9.5 trillion of debt outstanding, has lengthened its average maturity to nearly nine years from seven in 2011/12.

Even in the euro zone, countries such as Spain and Italy, at the centre of the region's debt crisis five years ago when their borrowing costs spiked and they could only raise cash for a couple of years, have turned a corner.

Having struck a low of 6.38 years in 2014, Italy has hoisted the average maturity of its debt back to 6.49 years. At 6.55 years, Spain has lengthened its debt from 2013 lows of 6.3 years. Both are on the path back to highs around 7 years seen before the crisis.

The fact that Ireland can issue a 100-year bond at a rate just a tad higher than what it paid to borrow for three months in 2012, or France can attract near 7 billion euros of interest for debt maturing in 2066, may be the pinnacle of this shift.

"It makes financial sense, the yields aren't particularly high, there's demand out there... why not sell?," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole.

TROPHY DEALS

But these ultra-long bonds are trophy deals -- issued in relatively small size to select investors -- and not where the real legwork has taken place in reshaping debt mountains.

A snapshot of this broader trend is clear in Thomson Reuters data on underwritten bond sales from governments, those issued via a group of banks rather than directly through auctions.

So far this year, the percentage of debt issued with maturities of 10-years and above is the highest it has been since before the global financial crisis in 2007.

Some debt managers may decide that there is a point at which the higher cost of long-term borrowing outweighs the security that comes with it, meaning it no longer makes sense to extend maturities.

For now though, with the memory of crises still fresh, it appears to be a case of making hay while the sun shines.

"You can only try to profit as much as you can from the low yield environment by going as long as possible," Mathias van der Jeugt, rate strategist at KBC said. "They will continue to go as long as they can for as long as possible."

