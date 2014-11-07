PARIS Nov 7 Markets discriminated fairly
between different countries according to the health of their
financial systems during the "taper tantrum" surge in volatility
last year, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
Many financial markets -- especially in emerging countries
-- were hit hard in the spring of 2013 by the unexpected
suggestion from then Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about the
prospect of the Fed scaling back its quantitative easing.
The programme eventually concluded with end of its monthly
bond purchases last month.
"The lesson that I took away from the taper tantrum was a
quite positive one," said William Dudley, president of the New
York Federal Reserve Bank, who was speaking at a conference of
central bankers in Paris.
"After the initial round of turbulence the market was quite
discriminating across countries based on countries with good
sense macroprudential policies and those with less good sense."
