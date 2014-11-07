BRIEF-Northeast Securities issues 2 bln yuan subordinated bonds
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
PARIS Nov 7 Central bankers should not underestimate the risk of currency market turmoil as they take monetary poilicy in divergent directions, Allianz economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian said on Friday.
Speaking at a conference hosted by the Bank of France, El-Erian said central banks risked moving from being part of the solution to global economic ills, to part of the problem.
Central banks had to consider a possible trade-off between giving short-term economic stimulus and avoiding financial market turmoil, particularly through currency markets, he said.
"As much as these currency moves may contribute to global rebalancing on paper, I would just caution from a market perspective not to underestimate ... the speed and size of currency moves," he said. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
April 26 Sanxiang Impression Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/cNRI9L Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)