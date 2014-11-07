(Refiles to chance identifying slug)

PARIS Nov 7 Central banks have a limited capacity to trigger inflation spikes under crisis circumstances, Bank of France deputy governor Anne Le Lorier said on Friday as both the ECB and Bank of Japan struggle to engineer more inflation.

"Inflation cannot be controlled perfectly by the central bank, the best a central bank may hope for is that it fluctuates around its target," Le Lorier told a central banking conference.

"But I'm a bit sceptical that in the case of crisis that traditional monetary policy can achieve a sudden spike in inflation," she added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas)