PARIS Nov 7 European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure urged euro zone governments on Friday to work more closely together to coordinate structural reforms.

"And those euro area policy makers who still believe that they are accountable only to their national parliament, they have probably forgotten that they belong to a monetary union," Coeure told a conference in Paris.

"There would be a lot of benefits if governments could coordinate in a more binding way on their structural policies."

Coeure noted that euro zone countries had limited room to use government spending to foster growth, but where possible, it should be used. Monetary policy could not "bear the entire burden of stimulating growth in that particular environment."

(Reporting by David Milliken and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Larry King)